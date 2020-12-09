Children on postcards is an extremely popular topic to collect in the “Postcard World.” Add cute and precious little animals to the canvas, card, board, or paper and you end up with something truly wonderful.
The topic of children on postcards can be delineated into hundreds or even Thousands of categories. Children on holiday cards, religious cards, birthday, with or without animals, doing things or activities, clothing or different colors of clothing with Santa Claus or snowmen, with elves or dwarfs, nursery rhymes, etc., etc.
One of these printer-illustrators of children and animals was Clara Miller Burd. My research left me quite disheartened with the small amount of information that I uncovered. Clara was born in New York City, studied art in New York City and in Paris, France, resided in Montclair, New Jersey and passed away in New York (locations unknown). She worked in mediums of gouache, watercolors, and possibly oils. Her works were exhibited in the Boston Art Club and The National Academy of Design in New York City.
Clara Burd was a designer of magazine covers and illustrated children’s books. Some examples of these books are: “A Book of Golden Deeds,” by Charlotte Yonge, “A Childs Garden of Verses,” “Little Men,” Heidi,” “Hans Brinker,” “Dunce Cap Boy” and many, many postcards of her art works have been printed and published.
The first three postcards are birthday greeting for cradle roll members. These infants/toddlers were brought to church probably baptized and of course, put on the cradle roll. Card #1 shows an infant in a basket being coaxed and/or pulled out to play by a playful puppy. Card #2 portrays the wonderful love of a mother for her child. Card #3 illustrates a toddler feeding a “duck duo” or “two quackers,” which ever you prefer. Card #4 shows a little harvester of grapes. It is a fourth birthday greeting and is what I call and “out of the cradle” greeting. These four cards were published by the Abington Press (New Your Cincinnati & Chicago).
The second group of four cards are just so delightful and a privilege to have in my collection of “Sunday School” cards. Attendance was kind of required in bygone days. If you were absent on a particular Sunday morning, you might receive Card #5 which today is called an absentee card. The young lad is looking for birds, maybe, but probably wasn’t expecting the Sunday school teacher to be looking for him. “He ain’t heavy” could be the title of Card #6 and is a Rally Day. The purpose of the Rally Day was Sunday school growth. The focus, of course, was on the children. The little girl in the Card #7 seems to be delivering a stern message to her friend regarding the importance of her attendance at her church’s Rally Day program on Sept. 30, 1928. Card #8 is one of my favorite Rally Day postcards even though the children have their backs to us, but nevertheless working diligently on their fence sign for Rally Day. This card was Form 28 published by the Westminster Press, Philadelphia. No copyright and was not posted, although the Rally Day date on the back was September 17, 1917. The other three cards were published by the Abington Press, New York & Cincinnati.
Generic Rally Day postcards are fairly common, but signed artist ones are a little harder to find. If you like children, animals, church-related or similar cards this might be a new topic for you to collect. I hope you have enjoyed the cards and the article.