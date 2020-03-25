Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Almost every year, Easter and National Jelly Bean Day both fall in April.

On a normal year, over 16 billion beans are made just for the Easter season. With Easter Egg hunts largely cancelled this year, it’s tough to tell whether fewer jelly beans will be needed, but Easter baskets will still need to be filled.

Jelly Beans Quick Facts:

In the early 1900s, jelly beans were only sold in individual flavors

Jelly beans were the first confection to be sold by weight

16 Billion jelly beans are manufactured for Easter season alone

Jelly beans were originally a Christmas candy until about 1930

Blueberry bean lovers can thank Ronald Reagan. Jelly Belly needed a blue jelly bean when he was elected, and the blueberry jelly bean was born.

