Forgiveness. What is forgiveness? Forgiveness is a word we use frequently. If you listen carefully to how we use this word, it becomes clear that we pour different meanings into this word. When some use forgiveness, they mean to forget. To forgive is to forget the offense that has been done against them. Still, others mean moving on from a relationship. When they have been wronged, they say they forgive, but in reality, they are severing the relationship to move on.
There is a problem with defining forgiveness in these ways. They both misunderstand aspects of what genuine forgiveness is. Yes, there are times when we can forget the offense when someone has wronged us. We may be able to do this with smaller wounds but deep wounds are much harder. The problem with defining forgiveness as moving on is that is cutting someone out of our lives is not actually forgiveness. That is saying, “I forgive” but in reality, we are simply cutting the person out of your lives.
There may be times when it may be necessary to sever someone from your life, but that decision should not be made lightly or in reaction to the offense. Rather, wise counsel should be sought from someone not in the middle of the conflict. A pastor or a teacher/school administrator or a wise older person would be a good resource to help you in such a time.
So, what is forgiveness then? Forgiveness is giving grace to another person for the wrong they have done to you. It is no longer holding against someone the consequences of the wrong they have committed against you. Forgiveness is more concerned with the health of the relationship than it is about severing the relationship.
It ought to be clear by now that forgiveness is hard to do. C. S. Lewis in his book Mere Christianity commented on the difficulty to forgive. He said, “Every one says forgiveness is a lovely idea, until they have something to forgive…” This is one of the obstacles to forgiving. It is hard to forgive. The deeper the wound, the harder it is to forgive.
If it is hard to forgive, why should we forgive? If you are a Christian, the reason we forgive is that God through Jesus Christ has forgiven the very worst in us. Let that sink in. God has forgiven you. He has forgiven the very worst in you that demands for his divine and righteous justice to be poured out into your life because your sin is an offense to the eternal God. We forgive because we have been forgiven.
If you are not a Christian, forgiveness is one of the ways to help you understand the good news about Jesus. He came into the world so that you too would know the forgiveness he offers through his death and resurrection. When you consider how hard it is for you to forgive others, consider how great God’s forgiveness is for you.