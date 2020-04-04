This month in my article, I would like to touch base on the COVID-19 virus. Currently our office is closed to the public to limit the spread of COVID-19. Our employees are still working while taking extra precautions during this time. Anyone who enters our building has their temperature taken and has to fill out and answer a screening process questionnaire in regards to recommendations from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). We have updated our policies on Exposure Control plans for communicable diseases to coincide with the pandemic and have been working on obtaining PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) for the employees. We have been in contact with neighboring counties in the event that we, or their dispatch/jailers/deputies, would get sick so we can help each other.
We are able to assist the public with weapons permits via mail. Sex offender registry is currently being completed by telephone. Jail visitation and fingerprinting for the public is currently postponed. Civil papers are still being served and we are still answering calls for service, mental committals, patrolling our roads, etc. As we continue to find ways to assist the public while our doors our closed, please visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/claytoncountysheriff for updated information.
We appreciate the cooperation we have had from our restaurant/bar owners after the order limiting them to carry out only. Iowa law provides all peace officers of the state, when called upon by the department, to enforce its rules and execute the lawful orders of the department within their respective jurisdictions.
I realize you have heard this before but we need to take this virus seriously and practice safe social distancing. Please do your part in helping. I realize the farmers will be out in the fields soon. Please have a safe spring planting season keeping in mind in the back of your head about your social distancing guidelines and precautions.
Most up-to-date information and recommendations on COVID-19 can be found by visiting:
• Iowa Department of Public Health webpage at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus
• Center for Disease Control and Prevention webpage at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
And if you have any questions or comments, feel free to contact me anytime, e-mail me at mtschirgi@claytoncountyia.gov, or stop by to see me.
Thanks and be safe,
Sheriff Mike Tschirgi