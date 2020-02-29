The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office is certified to do Salvage Vehicle Examinations.
According to the Iowa DOT website for salvage vehicles, “Iowa law requires all vehicles designated “salvage” or vehicles that have a “salvage” title to be physically examined by a peace officer who has been certified by the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy to conduct inspections prior to issuance of an Iowa vehicle registration. The applicant must present to the officer an Iowa salvage title in the applicant’s name, or a properly assigned title is acceptable. The fee for the salvage theft examination is $50.”
It is important that once you have completed the repairs to the vehicle that you maintain all receipts, invoices, and documentation for all parts used. They will be presented at the time of inspection.
Once the vehicle is complete and ready to be inspected you will need to go to https://iowadot.gov/mvd/vehicleregistration/salvage and electronically fill out the Affidavit of Salvage Vehicle Repair form.
When the Affidavit of Salvage Vehicle Repair form is completed, contact Deputy Devon Baumgartner at dbaumgartner@claytoncountyia.gov or call the Clayton County Sheriffs Office at 563-245-2422 and leave a message with your contact information for Deputy Baumgartner.
If you are located in Clayton County, Deputy Baumgartner will make arrangements to come to your location and do the inspection on your site. This can be done instead of you needing to put the vehicle on a trailer and bring it to the Sheriff’s Office.
And if you have any questions or comments, feel free to contact me anytime, e-mail me at mtschirgi@claytoncountyia.gov, or stop by to see me.
Thanks and be safe,
Sheriff Mike Tschirgi