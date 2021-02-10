As I pondered what to write for this article, oddly the verses in Luke 2: 10-11 came to mind. Here an angel proclaimed to shepherds, “Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you glad tidings of great joy which shall be to all people. For there is born to you this day in the city of David, a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.”
Jesus had been given the title of the SAVIOR OF THE WORLD. Typically this is a Christmas message that sounds sweet and safe when we simultaneously have Christmas gifts and favorite candy to keep us distracted. Do we forget this blessed perspective the other 11 months of the year?
Do we really believe that Jesus is the Savior of the World? Is it true when we consider Covid-19? How about the political divide in our country? The lawlessness? Or in light of our own personal failures and unmet needs?
In Luke, those “believing” shepherds “made widely known what was said to them” in Bethlehem. Today, can we say out loud, “Jesus is the Savior of the World?” When in our Bethlehem, can we say it out loud to a boss, a friend or a neighbor? Do we fear their reaction to such a “religious” statement?
Perhaps it might be hard because we secretly may have doubts or fears. Perhaps we want to believe that Jesus is the Savior of the World, but aren't sure.
It is widely accepted: It is what we believe that determines how we act. Our actions and our words therefore disclose to whom we have allegiance, and what is most precious to us. It discloses what we will cling to even in the darkest of times and despite the views of others.
So many Christ-followers have prayed, and believed for answers, even miracles to happen in our nation as well as in the brokenness of their own lives. Visible, tangible answers can be hard to find. But can we “see” the Savior's love performing under the surface?
Sometimes God does a work that is swift and miraculous. But sometimes His answers are the “unfolding” type. Our valuations of God's activity during this last few years is likely distorted and flawed at best. Can we trust that He is working for us, as well as in us, whether we perceive it or not?
The Bible says “Oh, taste and see that the Lord is good,” (Ps 34:8.) Also, “ I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future,” (Jer. 29:11.)
“The eyes of the Lord search the whole earth in order to strengthen those whose hearts are fully committed to Him, (2 Chron 16:9.) It says in Revelation 3:20, “Behold I stand at the door (of the heart) and knock, if anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and dine with him, and he with Me.”
In decades past, times of spiritual revival have occurred where people sought God and witnessed His Spirit moving in shocking ways never experienced before. Lives changed by deep repentance and sorrow for sin. Physical healing. Spiritual joy. An encounter with God of His design, like the holy, but shocking visit of the angels to the shepherds.
At other times, His Spirit will move as a plan unfolding over time. But both ways are holy. Both are just right for their purpose. Whether we are due to have a shocking move of God, or a gradual unfolding, God asks us to keep our focus on the Savior, believe, and to share His goodness with others.
The shepherds got it right. They shared these glad tidings of great joy. We too must share with our “Bethlehem” that no matter what, Jesus is still the Savior of the World today. Believe Him. Know that He is at work in all things.