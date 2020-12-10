2020 has been a peculiar year. Our routines and expectations have been run aground by fear of disease, faltering employment, and shortened paychecks, intermittent schooling and cherished social habits- like eating out. Not to mention the derecho storm. By now, we've all contemplated- What will 2021 will look like for us?
A study reported in Psychological Review (March, Vol. 124, No. 2) attests that most people do not want to know their future. Concerning negative events, 80% to 90% did not want to know their future negative life events in advance. When considering happy events, 40% to 70% preferred to remain unaware of them also. Perhaps it is wisdom to be surprised by happy events, but also to avoid giving place to regret while waiting for negative things to happen.
Details of what will happen in our future are not routinely disclosed to us by God. A few months ago, I was unsettled about some emotions I had and the decisions that I needed to do to “close the loop.” I wanted to know what was the best path for me. In my heart, I heard the Holy Spirit whisper to me, “Thy Word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path,” (Ps 119: 105 NIV.) In the Message Translation it says, “By Your words I can see where I am going. They throw a beam of light on my dark path.”
I read that scripture. I read further for 30 minutes. I had a peace come over me as I came before God with my “issues.” He provided for me a sense of direction and comfort. There were no actual words. Just a sense of “knowing” and contentment.” Whether in personal affairs, or in the affairs of our nation, God has not been silent. If we ask and then wait upon Him, He will give direction to us.
God knew about my concerns before I ever did (my past.) When I allowed myself to encounter Him in my quiet time, He gave me peace and comfort (in my present), but also direction for my future.
Life is often uncertain. Diversions from our normal, are in fact, normal. Have we noticed dreams have a way of falling down mid-flight? So what does not change? God offers, “I change not.” What does that mean for us today? It means that even in 2021:
His mercies to us are new every morning
There will always be a place for us at the cross
Scripture will never loose its power and grace for the one seeking Him
God will always be on the Throne in power
Jesus' Kingdom cannot be shaken by anything we experience
The Holy Spirit will always guide us to the most favorable path
Humbly surrendering to His ways and timing will lessen our pain and magnify our joy
There will always be tears and trials, but also joy and overcoming!
NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, a selfless role model of giving has said, “We get to trust an unknown future to a known God.”
Get to know God. Trust Him with everything you are and everything you have. Then don't be afraid of what's changing. Be excited about what's not- that is God's love and care for you and I. Personally. Not only in what we are facing today, but for all of our tomorrows . Have a Merry Christmas experiencing His Presence and a Mercy-filled New Year 2021 !