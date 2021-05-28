Moderna Walk in Clinic at Virginia Gay Hospital. Please call office if you would like to set up an appointment or have questions. (319) 472-6460.
Tuesday, June 1 7:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2 8:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m.
Thursday, June 3 11:00 a.m. — 7:00 p.m.
Friday, June 4 8:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.
The Friends of the Center Point Library annual used book sale will be Friday June 11, 3-7,, and Saturday June 12, 9-1:30, in the Library community room. There will be a special sale of books and collectibles belonging to Center Point “cat lady” and Library benefactor the late Marilyn Andersen.
***
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #57 will resume their monthly meetings on June 8 at Vinton’s Legion Hall at 2:00 p.m.