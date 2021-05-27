The Vinton American Legion will be holding a Memorial Day Program at the Legion Hall, 105 North R Ave, at 11:00 AM. The primary speaker will be Lieutenant Colonel Constance M. Arens (Retired). She served in the Army Nurse Corp for 21 years at various US Army hospitals, in the states and abroad. Light refreshments will be served.
Moderna Walk in Clinic at Virginia Gay Hospital. Please call office if you would like to set up an appointment or have questions. (319) 472-6460.
Tuesday, June 1 7:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2 8:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m.
Thursday, June 3 11:00 a.m. — 7:00 p.m.
Friday, June 4 8:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m.