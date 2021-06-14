Moderna Walk in Clinic at Virginia Gay Hospital. Please call office if you would like to set up an appointment or have questions. (319) 472-6460.
Tuesday, June 14 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, June 10 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
***
Moderna Vaccine Clinic June 18-19th. No appointment needed, vaccine will be available Friday June 18th at Riverside Park during Party in Pink 5K and on Saturday, June 19th at Party in the Park. Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is authorized and recommended for people 18 years of age and older.