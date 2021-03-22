Wesley United Methodist Church will be hosting a drive-through dinner on Sat., March 27, 5-7 p.m. There will be a free will offering with proceeds going towards kitchen remodeling. Menu is pork loin sandwich, chips, coleslaw, and dessert. 516 2nd Ave., Vinton. Please enter alley from south and proceed to north.
Kiwanis Club of Vinton will be hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 3, 10:00 a.m. at Kiwanis Park for ages 10 & under. Bring your camera for pictures with the Easter Bunny! (In case of bad weather, hunt will be at the Vinton Skate & Activity Center).