Kirkwood Expands Vaccine Clinic to Accept Walk-ins Friday, April 23, from 8 a.m. – noon; 1 – 4 p.m. with second doses dates to be set. See full article for more details.
S&B Tack Shack will host their Grand Opening on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. inside their location at 314 North K Avenue in Vinton. Hot dogs, maid rites, chips, punch and coffee served while supplies last.
Area families are invited to attend a free, fun, outdoor family event at the Old School Produce garden on April 24, 2021 from 10:00 — Noon. The garden is located at 811 D Avenue in Vinton. Kids will get to plant a flower to take home and go on a nature themed scavenger hunt. This event is a collaboration between Better Tomorrows Early Childhood Iowa, Family Nurturing Council, the Farm to School program and Old School Produce Partners in support of the National Child Abuse Prevention Month. For more information, contact Erin Monaghan at 319/214-1471 or director@bettertomorrowseci.org.