Virginia Gay Hospital will host a Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, May 25 inside the hospital cafeteria. Appointments are required. To schedule your appointment, contact LifeServe Blood Center (800) 287-4903. If you have eligibility questions, please contact the medical team at nurse@lifeservebloodcenter.org.
The Vinton American Legion will be holding a Memorial Day Program at the Legion Hall, 105 North R Ave, at 11:00 AM. The primary speaker will be Lieutenant Colonel Constance M. Arens (Retired). She served in the Army Nurse Corp for 21 years at various US Army hospitals, in the states and abroad. Light refreshments will be served.
Moderna Walk in Clinic at virginia gay hospital
Tuesday, May 25th 7:00am — 12:00pm
Thursday, May 27th 11:00am — 7:00pm (Johnson & Johnson available also)
Friday, May 28th 8:00am — 3:00pm