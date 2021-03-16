The Andersen Center Point Public Library is open for—masked—business again. No need to call for an appointment, just drop in during the Library regular Covid hours (M-W-Th, 3:30-8 and T-F, 8-12:30).
Vinton Fire Dept. Fish Fry will be held Friday, March 19, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. as a Drive-Through only event at the Vinton Fire Station. (No dine in). Free will donation – Support your local fire department and let them do the cooking!
Kiwanis Club of Vinton will be hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 3, 10:00 a.m. at Kiwanis Park for ages 10 & under. Bring your camera for pictures with the Easter Bunny! (In case of bad weather, hunt will be at the Vinton Skate & Activity Center).