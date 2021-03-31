Kiwanis Club of Vinton will be hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 3, 10:00 a.m. at Kiwanis Park for ages 10 & under. Bring your camera for pictures with the Easter Bunny! (In case of bad weather, hunt will be at the Vinton Skate & Activity Center).
***
Annual Pancake Breakfast and Bake Sale. Brandon United Methodist Church, 507 Main St. Brandon. Saturday, April 3, 2021, 7:00-10:30 am. Serving Pancakes, Eggs, Sausage, Ham, Juice and Coffee (Free will donation). Plan to purchase some delicious baked goods for your Easter Celebrations! Social distancing and Covid-19 precautions will be in place.