Shellsburg Area Community Group will be gathering at 8:30 am. on May 8 in Memorial Park for a demonstration by Trees Forever staff on the proper way to plant trees before planting 61 trees in the community.
***
The Vinton Red Cross Blood Drive will be Thursday, May 20 1-6 p.m. at the Vinton Skate Center, 1703 C Ave. Appointments preferred. Go online at redcrossblood.org, use sponsor code “Vinton”. You can also call Kristie at (319) 472-4292. All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies
***
Bike Safety Rodeo – this Tuesday, May 4. from 5:00 PM — 6:00 PM Get your bike checked out and ride a challenging course! Held at the Recreation Center. Any young person can participate! Whether you bike with training wheels or are an experienced biker. Door prizes given away to the bikers who attend.