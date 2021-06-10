Moderna Vaccine Clinic June 18-19th. No appointment needed, vaccine will be available Friday June 18th at Riverside Park during Party in Pink 5K and on Saturday, June 19th at Party in the Park. Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is authorized and recommended for people 18 years of age and older.
The Friends of the Center Point Library annual used book sale will be Friday June 11, 3-7,, and Saturday June 12, 9-1:30, in the Library community room. There will be a special sale of books and collectibles belonging to Center Point “cat lady” and Library benefactor the late Marilyn Andersen.
P.E.O. Chapters MZ and HG will meet Saturday, June 12th, at the Vinton Country Club for brunch at 9:30 AM. Please call Brenda to make your reservation by June 8th.