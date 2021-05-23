Robert Whelan of Vinton became the recent recipient of a Quilt of Valor presented at the Vinton Public Library on Thursday with family in attendance for the ceremony.
“It was really interesting to learn more about this organization and I’m honored to be chosen for this,” Whelan said. “Originally it was just going to be me and my wife, then our two daughters joined and we decided to bring everyone along.”
Whelan served in the Army for 10 years on active duty before moving into the Army Reserve. He’s served in Kosovo, Afghanistan, Iraq and Kuwait. He has also worked as a civilian for the State Department stationed at the US Embassy in Kabul. Thursday’s ceremony came at the right time as Whelan heads to Fort Bliss in El Paso, TX.
“When I go down, I’ll be taking this quilt with me,” Whelan said. “I’ll carry it along with me to remember where I come from and that Vinton is taking care of my family while I’m gone.”
The quilt was made by Rita Moore, who has recently made three other quilts for area veterans and another for a ceremony on Sunday. Elayne Gassett of Cedar Rapids gave the presentation, explaining the quilt “is meant to be enjoyed...not left in a linen closet.” Gassett and Moore wrapped Whelan in his quilt as a tradition before pictures were taken.
“We consider it a privilege to honor you, though we may never know the depth of your sacrifice and service to protect and defend the United States of America,” Gassett said. “If you had not gone and done what you did, we might not be enjoying the freedoms we have today.”
Whelan stated he liked the idea of wrapping himself in the blanket and the “warmth and comfort” it brings to healing. Quilts of Valor recognizes veterans “touched by war” and felt that was important in recognizing all wars. According to Gassett, over 271,000 quilts have been given out since 2003.