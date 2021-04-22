As a teenager, Leon Whelchel saved up his money to buy his very first airplane, one with a 65 horsepower engine, no electrical system, no hydraulic system and a wooden propeller. It was a “bare bones airplane” by his own admittance, but it taught him the basics that have carried him across the world over 63 years of flying with plenty of stories to share from his travels.
“I was 30 minutes out of Dallas when the flight attendant came up sort of freaked out,” Whelchel told members of Lions Club on Wednesday. “She said ‘we have a lady back there that’s pregnant and having the pains.’ I told the co-pilot ‘you got this’ and went to the back. We made her comfortable and I’m thinking that nowhere in my job description I found that pilots deliver babies. I’ve pulled a few calves in my time and figured there had to be some similarities. It’s not my strong suit. I called the air traffic control and told them our situation. I said I wanted a straight shot into Dallas. No holding patterns, radar vectors, anything. We’re coming in fast and hot. We got her there and the ambulance met us right away. She delivered the baby in five minutes after we landed.”
Whelchel’s stories ranged from a rattlesnake getting inside an airplane, flying pageant queens, and describing how flight attendants had to be “diplomatic” with couples being romantic on flights during his time as a pilot for companies such as Continental Airlines. A chorus of laughs from Lions members followed each story.
“It’s an unusual job that requires some flexibility,” Whelchel said. “You get a couple hundred people on an airplane and somebody’s got some problems you’re gonna have to deal with sooner or later.”
Outside of commercial flying, Whelchel also served in the Air National Guard during the Vietnam War, flying 113 trips into the country from February of 1966 to 1970. Whelchel hauled “anything you can fit in an airplane” during that time, including explosives he called “a hot load.”
“They needed pilots and they activated us for a trip for days or so,” Whelchel said. “We’d come back home and be civilians again and I’d fly with the airline.”
The part Whelchel did not enjoy was having to bring home coffins from the war. He described how military coffins would be stacked up to the ceiling of the plane at times.
“Just a sad thing,” Whelchel said. “Those guys that were in Vietnam didn’t get a very good welcome home.”
Whelchel moved to Vinton some 30 years ago after marrying and initially lived in Cedar Rapids. He approached the board of Veterans Memorial Airpark in Vinton about building his own hangar on their grounds to keep his planes and has leased the land ever since. He moved to Vinton several years later and currently serves on the same airport board he met years ago.
“We have a nice little airport out here for the size of town we have,” Whelchel said. “There are 109 public airports in the state and we’re right in the middle of them in terms of activity. The airport has self service fuel, and we sell about $35,000 worth of fuel a year. We have a full time mechanic, two operators and 24 aircrafts in private hangars. The city council has a final authority on everything we do. We work well with them.”
The airport is currently seeking a grant to do work on their main runway. More immediate is a need to replace a hangar door which recently fell on an airplane. Whelchel and the five-member board work with Clapsaddle-Garber Associates, an engineering firm, to seek government grants and loans to finance 90 percent of the project cost, with the remaining 10 percent coming from the City of Vinton.
“An airport like this is a front door to your community,” Whelchel said. “At the end of my career with CRST, they wanted to have a maintenance facility on a major interstate further east. They did their research and they picked a town, Richmond, Indiana. One of the attractions was the town had an airport. They could fly in and out to the maintenance facility with ease because of that airport. That facility employed 50 people and that’s got to help the local economy.”
He noted Vinton’s airport draws business people who go into town likely to eat or stop at local businesses and then leave after buying fuel from the airport. The money generated helps Vinton and also keeps the airport in business as there are always projects to take on.