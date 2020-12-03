Center Point-Urbana wrestler Cole Whitehead will continue his career on the mat past high school as the senior signed with the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on Tuesday surrounded by family and a fellow college signee in cousin Emma Porter.
“I'm very excited to be a part of this team and the coaches' energy there,” Whitehead said. “They've been signing a lot of good guys recently. I’m pumped.”
Whitehead will take his talents out of state after this school year, with the decision coming down to academics. He plans to pursue engineering as a major, but unsure of the exact field. The variety of choice at Wisconsin-La Crosse drew in the CPU senior. The facilities also played a role in Whitehead’s decision.
“Their wrestling room reminds me a lot of the room I practiced in during third or fourth grade,” Whitehead said. “It brings back a few memories. The guys in that room want to get better each practice and so do I.”
He plans to wrestle at 125 pounds for the Eagles next season. Whitehead is a three-time State qualifier and finished runner-up at 113 lbs last season in Wells Fargo Arena on his way to a 41-2 record in the 2019-20 season. He has over 100 wins as a Stormin’ Pointer and hopes to add to his resume during his senior season.
“I want to finish my high school year with a state championship,” Whitehead said. “I’m working each day to get better and working to make my teammates better too. We have a bigger team this year. It’s exciting to know this program is growing.”
CPU wrestling coach Matt Grennan believes Whitehead’s work ethic is “above and beyond” and is the main reason the senior is capable of competing at the next level.
“Cole's putting in twice as much time outside of the wrestling room as he is in the room for practice,” Grennan said. “He has a drive and passion for the sport.”
Whitehead is the son of Tim and Jamie Whitehead of Center Point. Outside of wrestling, Whitehead has been involved in cross country, soccer, National Honor Society, President of the Student Council, and enjoys frisbee and fishing.