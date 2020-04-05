Disasters. They will change you. It’s already happening. And I’m not talking about the external disruptions. How about the internal “stop and pause” that we have all experienced?
Because of the corona-virus, we are all being encouraged to practice “self-care.” It involves the practice of inward reflection. Thoughts. Beliefs. Fears. Actions. Hope. Faith. It involves asking questions of oneself and often of God.
It is understandable that one wants to ask God questions when troubles arise. “Why is this happening? Where is God?”
But I really want to focus on a question God may be asking of us. In the Bible, Jesus frequently asked questions of those He spoke with, even His closest disciples. He asked questions for their benefit, not His.
He wanted to reveal to them the motives of their heart and their flawed views of God. He spoke truth to them so their “unseeing” eyes, could “see,” and ultimately undergo a transformation; to experience His deep love for them.
In Matthew chapter 16, the people who heard Jesus speak and saw His miracles debated His true identity. He asked His disciples, “Who do you say that I am?” He wanted to extract a testimony from their mouth that reflected their inward convictions.
Jesus wanted to know if His disciples were being influenced by the outward “talk of the town,” by their personal fears, or rather were they being led by the inward move of God upon their heart.
God does not send us evil, like the corona-virus. He at times allows such things,using it to get our attention. Some have called this pandemic the “Divine Disruption.” With the prescribed social isolation, we can take time to examine our spiritual convictions.
If Jesus were to ask us today, amidst the stress of the corona-virus, “Who do you say that I am?” What would our answer be?
You are God-Sovereign and Powerful Over All- including Satan, man, nations, leaders, nature, weather, disasters, disease, viruses, and time, distance, and space. They all submit to You. There is nothing about our lives, past or present or future that You don’t already know and will manage for us if we are submitted to You. You preserve and govern all things.
You are God of All Comfort and Hope- Hope in You is an anchor for our soul. It is sure and steadfast.
You are God of All Peace- Your peace is given to us. It’s not like the world’s peace. Fear and anxiety have no grip on us when we walk in Your peace.
You are God Who is Near- God Who Sees- You will never leave nor forsake us. Nothing can separate us from Your care. Your Presence goes with us.
You are God our Healer- The blood of Jesus and the Word of God spoken by our mouth is the most effective medicine for all of mankind in every situation. I Peter 2: 24
You are God our Abba Father- We can imagine resting in Your arms like a child, regardless of our age or competence in life. When we are weary, we can say, “Abba Father, I need Your help. I can’t do this on my own.”
You are God our Savior, Shepherd and Keeper- You always bid us to “Come!” You never say, “Stay away!” to one who is truly seeking You. “Come!” as you are. We are kept by Your power through faith in You. Your care is constant, even when we sleep.
Who do you say Jesus is? Who are you listening to? What leads your thoughts or heart? Allow this “Divine Disruption” to have its intended purpose. Meet with Him. Often. Make your “spiritual healthcare” a priority for the rest of your life.