Wildcat Golf Course in Shellsburg is nearly back up to par after a crazy year affected by a global pandemic and devastating derecho as they prepare to host two different school districts this spring.
“It will be an interesting year for us,” Amanda Thomas, Manager of Wildcat Golf Course said. “Not everything is back together here. We still have snow out here, but we hope to have people out this weekend possibly.”
The 18-hole course continued to have golfing available through the pandemic through the summer. High school golf was cancelled due to safety concerns over COVID-19 just after the course made an arrangement with Center Point-Urbana schools to serve as their home course for the 2020 season after Rolling Acres Golf Course closed in the fall of 2019.
Yet the biggest impact to the course came in August as a derecho wind storm tore through Shellsburg, downing nearly 200 trees on the course alone. The clubhouse lost its upstairs banquet and pro shop area in the storm, while the bathroom at the back nine was destroyed and the driving range sustained heavy damage.
“The course looked like a warzone after the storm had passed,” Thomas said. “We had stuff everywhere and lost a lot of trees. Anyone who hasn’t seen it before August 10 is going to see a whole new playing field”
Wildcat would be back up and running in seven days thanks to contributions from Shellsburg residents and club members.
“Everyone in our local area was devastated one way or another by the 2020 derecho,” Lousie Bruce, Owner of Wildcat Golf Course said. “Everyone was busy with their own disaster or had a family member, neighbor or friend in need, but with lots of long hours of hard work with some loyal customers, friends, employees and the City of Shellsburg we were able to have golf play in seven days. Bill Bruce was a driving force in getting things going.”
While significant progress has been made to the clubhouse, Bruce noted there’s “still much work to do with building damage” going forward. Wildcat will soon open its course again as the fresh round of snow melts. Once it's ready, golfers from CPU and Vinton-Shellsburg will rotate practices in preparation for the spring season.
“Athletic and coaches got together with Amanda to work out coordinating a reasonable schedule,” Bruce said. “Our staff is working with both to make it a positive learning environment for our youth to develop and to also give something back to the communities that support us at Wildcat.”
Wildcat will host eight meets between the two schools, including the WaMaC Boys Golf Meet on May 10 and a postseason sectional according to Thomas. The course will need to close at least nine holes off to the public at 4:00 p.m. to allow the high school JV and varsity teams to practice and compete over the next two months.
"With the closing of our local course back in the Fall of 2019 we obviously knew we were going to have to look at alternatives moving forward,” Scott Kriegel, CPU Activities Director said. “In our initial meetings with management at Wildcat Golf Course, they were very open and supportive of the idea to host CPU for our home meets. Any time you have a change like this, you anticipate new challenges to navigate around, but throughout our conversations Wildcat has been nothing but accommodating and great to work with. Our golfers and coaches are looking forward to a great season at the course."
Thomas welcomes a busy season and hopes to host CPU golfers for practices this weekend. Arrangement will continue year-by-year and VS golfers will continue to host meets at Wildcat as well, including a meet between CPU and VS girls teams on May 6.