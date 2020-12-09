Drew Wiley has made football a constant in his life growing up in Vinton and now into his college career as a defensive tackle for Kansas State football. Even amid a rough season hampered by COVID-19, Wiley has made the most of his increased role this season and celebrated his best season in Manhattan.
“I grew up watching Big 12 football,” Wiley said. “I knew Kansas State had a great football program. There’s good people here and I’ve met even more playing for such a quality program. I’m thankful to have every opportunity to step out on that field I’ve had this season.”
Between his sophomore and junior seasons playing for coach Jim Womochil at Vinton-Shellsburg, Wiley became increasingly intrigued with the idea of playing at the college level. During his junior season with the Vikes, college coaches began coming to watch him play and sending recruitment materials in the mail. While he admittedly wasn’t highly recruited, the process was humbling and Wiley at times couldn’t believe that his goal of playing at the next level appeared to be a reality.
“Recruiters told me they liked my physicality and my strength,” Wiley said. “They liked that I was a good student. I’ve never been the biggest guy, but I just tried to stay focused and keep on working.”
Wiley participated in one of Kansas State’s camps during the summer before his senior season. He played to their standard and was offered by the staff soon after.
“I really liked the people at Kansas State,” Wiley said. “It was important to me academically as well because they have an ag program. It felt like the right fit for me. For me, it came down to Kansas State having a quality football program, a quality staff and a quality academic institution.”
Playing as a defensive tackle, Wiley got snaps as a freshman and sophomore before cementing his role in the 2019 season. The Wildcats finished their 2020 season this last weekend with a 4-6, with Wiley recording 25 total tackles, 4.5 sacks for a loss of 25 yards and one fumble recovery.
“Having a chance to play this year was huge for us,” Wiley said. “This year has been so hard and we didn’t know if we’d have a chance to take the field. Every day at practice, we had to factor in social distancing and wearing masks. This game is an outlet for us as players. I’m thankful to the Big 12 for letting us play.”
Players were required to take COVID tests three times a week and follow protocols set out by the university and the Big 12 Conference. Even rules in place, Kansas State had its share of positive cases in the football program. Wiley was not among those cases, spending much of his free time and home alone and avoiding gatherings.
“It's been a strange year,” Wiley said. “We had to go through much of the same preparation, but always had to factor in social distancing and wear masks everywhere. I’m thankful to have avoided it thus far.”
Another change brought on by COVID was a major reduction in fans allowed at home games at Bill Snyder Stadium. Instead, Wiley has focused on and appreciated the support he’s received back at home from the Vinton community.
“The support that I've received from the Vinton-Shellsburg community has been just crazy,” Wiley said. “I feel so honored to be able to represent the community. It’s been tremendous this year.”
As Wiley looked back on his senior regular season, one highlight stood tall among a season of memories: taking down third-ranked Oklahoma in Norman.
“That was such a big deal,” Wiley said. “Anytime you can beat a school like Oklahoma is a really cool experience. My whole time at Kansas State is one I’ll cherish for the rest of my life. I’ve made lifelong friends here and got to play alongside some of the best people I know.”
Wiley is the son of Todd and Denise Wiley of Vinton. He recently graduated from Kansas State with his degree in Animal Science and is undecided on his future plans. The Wildcats await an answer if they will play in a bowl game or not this postseason.