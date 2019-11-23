Jan. 12, 1925 — Nov. 20, 2019
DELHI — William John “Bill” Britt, 94, of Manchester and formerly of Earlville and Delhi, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2019. He was born on Jan. 12, 1925, at the family farm south of Delhi, to John J. and Eunice (Bersley) Britt. Bill graduated from Buck Creek High School in 1942.
Marriage: to Mary Ann Schemmel (d. 2014) on June 6, 1953. Survivors: 5 children, Tim, Connie, Jeff, Jill, and Dan, their spouses, 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Mary Ann.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi, with Rev. John Kremer officiating. Visitation: 4-7 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 29, at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi, where there will be a 4 p.m. Scripture Service. Friends may also call one hour before Mass at the church on Saturday. Interment with Military Rites: St. John Catholic Cemetery, Delhi.
