OPRD Softball team manager meetings will be held at the Williams Wellness Center on Wednesday, July 15.
The men’s softball meeting will be at 6 p.m. The coed softball meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m.
Men’s softball will play on Tuesday evenings starting in late July.
The coed group will decide which evening they will play at the meeting, Monday, Wednesday or Thursdays.
The fee is $200 per team to play. Please bring a team roster and the fee to the managers meeting. Some new rules are being added that will need to be enforced. Please have a rep from your team present.