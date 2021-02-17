Each sigh brought more recognition, more thought.
More pain.
“The idea of not going to state was unfathomable to me,” Vinton-Shellsburg head coach Rich Haisman said during a conversation long after his Vikings were upset, 46-42, in the Class 3A Region 4 semifinals by WaMaC West division foe Williamsburg on Wednesday.
“We executed the concept of our game plan … We played so hard, the girls were fantastic in so many ways,” Haisman said. “And the ball just found its way off the front of the rim. It was just unbelievable.”
The hosts led 9-0, and looked clear on their way to a second win against the Raiders since Feb. 9 and fifth straight since January 2020.
Then, the bounces stopped bouncing.
“We missed at least 10 to 15 layups. Unguarded, easy layups,” Haisman said, pausing to release another sigh. “They just … we couldn’t buy a basket tonight.”
The statement isn’t entirely true. Vinton-Shellsburg (18-5) led 16-11 after the first eight minutes and held a 24-23 edge at halftime. Haisman’s club was ahead 36-32 after 24 minutes of play.
Then, it wasn’t.
The Raiders (12-11) outscored the Vikings 14-6 in the final frame, including a small run at the game’s end to overtake them.
“We just couldn’t make a play. But that’s the way it goes sometimes,” Haisman said. “We’ll learn from it and come back better and stronger next year.”
He acknowledged the funereal feeling in the locker room while addressing his seven seniors. The team was a couple days away from possibly adding Aza Swayzer back into the lineup.
“She was just about ready to come back,” Haisman said. “I feel terrible she didn’t get a chance to play in her final postseason. Oh, shoot.”
Senior Lucy Howes-Vonstein added to her 1,000-point career total with a team-best 12. Senior Kayla Griffith and sophomores Abby Davis and Alyssa Griffith each scored eight. Sophomore Brylee Bruce chipped in four and Ashlie Meyer hit two free throws.
Three of the Vikings’ starting five - Davis, Alyssa Griffith and Bruce - will return, as will three others.