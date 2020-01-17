Winter snowstorms signal comfort cooking time

If the weatherman is right about an approaching snowstorm, sounds like a good time to stay in and make some comfort food. I always go into a cooking mode when there is a snowstorm — reminds me of my late stepdad Kenny, who would cook up a storm in the kitchen to match the weather outside.
He was famous for throwing together soups and one-dish meals with whatever we had on hand. Some of them became standard cold-weather favorites, like his ham and pea soup with spaetzle. I will share that recipe with you in a future issue when I have time to make it, measure the ingredients and take a photo before it is gone!
The Wall Street Journal recently had a story on how important handwritten recipes from the past are to family history. So many of us, myself included, turn to the Internet to find recipes these days, that the old-fashioned recipe box has become nearly obsolete. Ken’s soup recipe was never written down, so I guess it’s time to do that so it can be passed on to another generation.
In the meantime, this bratwurst soup would take the chill off after a morning of snow blowing/shoveling or other outdoor activity.
Bratwurst Soup
TOTAL TIME: Prep: 10 min. Cook: 25 min. YIELD: 8 servings (2 quarts)
Ingredients:
1 pound uncooked bratwurst links, casings removed
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 medium carrot, chopped
2 cans (15-1/2 ounces each) navy beans, rinsed and drained
1/4 cup pickled jalapeno slices, chopped
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1-1/2 cups milk, divided
12 slices American cheese
Directions:
1. In a Dutch oven, cook and crumble bratwurst with onion and carrot over medium heat until meat is no longer pink, 5-7 minutes; drain.
2. Stir in beans, jalapeno, pepper and broth; bring to a boil. Whisk together flour and 1/2 cup milk until smooth; stir into soup. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, about 5 minutes. Gradually stir in remaining milk. Add cheese; cook and stir over low heat until melted.