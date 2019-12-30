Winter storm creates dangerous travel

A major winter storm moved into the center of the country just days after Christmas, but has continued to bring enough ice, snow and wind to cause dangerous travel conditions throughout the weekend.
Freezing rain in the Minneapolis area on Saturday morning glazed roadways. Multiple accidents were reported, and Metro Transit suspended bus service. The Minnesota State Patrol advised against travel in the Minneapolis area during Saturday morning.
By Sunday, a swath of heavy snow spread across Nebraska and the Dakotas. Some places in central Nebraska, like the cities of Arcadia and Chadron, reported over 8 inches of snow accumulation Sunday morning.
“While conditions may be improving in some areas, winter weather is continuing to cause issues in others,” the Nebraska State Patrol warned early Sunday afternoon.
Rapid City itself was experiencing blowing snow and wind gusts of 50 mph Sunday morning making for slippery travel for open roads in that region as well.
Difficult travel conditions were widespread on Sunday morning, including across portions of I-29 and I-94, where some of the heaviest snow was expected through the end of the day.
Portions of both highways were closed on Sunday morning, including near Jamestown, North Dakota where as much as 16 inches of snow was reported.
Meanwhile, on the warmer side of the storm, milder conditions following the snow lead to fog across parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Visibility at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Straubel Field Airport in Green Bay dropped down to a quarter of a mile late in the morning on Sunday.
Northeast Iowa is expected to escape the extreme snowfall with a dusting of no more than three inches forecast. Residents in the Oelwein area may encounter brief, sporadic snowflakes, but a measurable amount is unlikely. The real danger will be in slippery surfaces along untreated roads, so commuters are reminded to drive cautiously.
The storm system is expected gradually shift over the western Great Lakes by Monday.
The steadiest snow will continue from the eastern Dakotas to Lake Michigan across the Upper Midwest. Overall, the snow is expected to be less intense than the snow that fell over the weekend; however, blowing and drifting snow may continue to reduce visibility and bring snow back on to previously-cleared roadways.
As the storm exits, it is possible that lake-effect snow picks up downwind of lakes Superior and Michigan into the middle of this week.