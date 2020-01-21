OELWEIN — Nominations for the 2020 Woman of the Year are being accepted through Friday, Jan. 24, at noon at the OCAD office, 25 W. Charles St., Oelwein. Forms are available at the OCAD office.
Woman of the Year is regarded as someone who has made a positive impact on Oelwein in the last 10 years. Candidates must be 21 years or older.
Announcement of the 2020 Woman of the Year is made at the annual Ladies Night Out event to be held at the Community Plaza on Wednesday, March 25. This is the fourth year for the event. Tickets for Ladies Night Out go on sale Wednesday, March 4.