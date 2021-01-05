Women’s Volleyball League

Week 6 Dec. 30

Bumping Beauties vs Safe Sets

21-13, 21-13, 15-8 Bumping Beauties 3-0

Safe Sets vs Ken’s Electric

21-6, 21-4, 15-5 Ken’s Electric 3-0

Allure Salon vs Ruff Rhoades

21-14, 21-8, 9-5 Ruff Rhoades 2-1

