VINTON – Work at the site of the old Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School (IBSSS) located on W8th Street received a green light during last Thursday evening’s Vinton council meeting.
Council members met with Matt and Tim Kindl to discuss the future of the site. City officials have been working to get the building condemned for safety issues for the past several years. Matt Kindl purchased the site earlier this year, unaware of the city action that was being taken.
At the last April meeting, council members asked for the owner of the property along with a report from an engineer to be presented so further discussion could take place.
“This isn’t what I was expecting,” Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, said of the report presented. The report raised some issues and stated that as work progressed on site that the Kindls would need to have additional inspections done.
“In the report she talked about getting the steel replaced near the coal storage area,” Matt Kindl told the council.
“Our plan moving forward,” Tim Kindl told the council “is to get the building buttoned up, the roof replaced and the windows covered along with the property all cleaned up. We want to get it all cleaned up so you do not have to worry about it.”
Concerns were voiced about the lack of progress by past owners and the city’s work to get ownership of the property.
“To your credit,” Tami Stark, council member, told the board “we’ve seen you more in the past two months than we have any of the others owners in the past five years. We do want to work with you.” Stark asked for a broad timeline of when the Klindls thought actions would be taken.
“I believe that within six months we can get the property cleaned and the building buttoned up,” Matt Kindl stated.
“You work in construction,” Maynard said to Matt Kindl. “You know timelines. When you come in to get your building permit, I’d like you to give me a six month timeline and targets you will meet. Then we will be able to watch the progress.”
Ron Hessenius, council member, agreed with that idea. “Have the timeline and in six months we’ll check it out and if they have not set their specific targets then we can start back at square one,” he said.
Considering the city council had taken steps to have the property listed as condemned, however, that motion was not filed. Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, was directed to check with the city attorney, Lynch Dallas, P.C., to see what steps needed to be taken by the city.
“We do want to work with you on this project,” Stark reminded the pair, but experiences with past owners made the council hesitant.
“I’m all for keeping a building like this on the tax rolls,” Maynard said, “and we’ll see you in six months.”
In other business:
-All council members voted to approve the second consideration of an ordinance amending the city’s water rates.
“This will remove the tier structure that the city has for water usage,” Ward explained to the council.
With the new structure, residents will see a charge of $9.75 per month on the bill for operating and maintenance. In addition, water usage in 100 cubic feet will be multiplied by $2.30 and assessed. In no case will the minimum charge be less than $9.75 per month.
-After conducting interviews of three different law firms, council members approved a motion to appoint Lynch Dallas, P.C., Cedar Rapids, as the new attorney for the City of Vinton. The appointment will take effect July 1, 2021.