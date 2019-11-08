OELWEIN – Writers used to write about war to attract readership. They tried to make it thrilling and alluring to those who assumed they were on the right side. European nations began World War I with glamorous visions of war, only to be psychologically shattered by the realities of the earthen trenches. The experience changed the way people referred to the glamour of battle; they treated it no longer as a positive quality but a dangerous illusion.
WWI was a relatively short war for America. It was not fought on our soil, but American soldiers’ blood saturated foreign soil. WWI, although fought on the other side of the globe, saw Oelwein blood spilled on the lush landscape of the battlefields in France.
The U.S. declared war on Germany on April 6, 1917, but our first troops weren’t sent overseas until the summer of 1918. Four Oelwein area men were killed in action during July and September, all losing their lives from hostile German bombardment on the battlefields of France.
The “War to End All Wars” was brought into the homes of Oelwein residents when word was received Ross Reid, the first native son to make the ultimate sacrifice for his country, was killed on July 19, 1918. He was 26 years old and had only been in combat a few weeks when he was struck by German artillery. A telegram from the War Department was sent to Mrs. W.H. Reid, Ross’s mother, shortly after his death in 1918.
A joint service was held on Aug. 14, 1918 for Reid and Paul Histed at the Christian Church in Oelwein. Histed never made it out of boot camp before dying of pneumonia. Histed enlisted in the Army on Dec. 26, 1917, and was assigned to the Calvary at Jefferson Barracks, Missouri. He was taken ill on Jan. 5 and died on Jan. 14. Histed was actually the first to give his life for the service to his country from Oelwein during the war and was buried near the military hospital in Missouri.
In September 1918, three more Oelwein boys were killed or died within four days of each other. William Blaisdell, Sept. 18, Albert Hodges (who succumbed to wounds he previously received) died on Sept. 21, and Charles Barnes, who was killed in action on Sept. 22, 1918.
From newspaper accounts in 1918, there were other young men from Oelwein and the surrounding area that died while in uniform during WWI. These men died of medical conditions, most probably caused by the effects of the war. And although they are not classified as KIA, their lives were nonetheless shortened by their obligation to duty for a country the loved. They were: Floyd McDuffy, James Kennedy, Roy Digman, Michael O’Connor, John Garvey, Paul Histed and Percey Deyo.
Pvt. Ross Reid was the first buried near the battlefield in which he died. After the war’s end, he was reinterred in a military cemetery in Beney, France. Years later, at his family’s request, his body was sent home, once again removed from the solitude of its earthen confines, in the country where he drew his last breath. On July 19, 1923, exactly five years from the date of his death, his remains re-entered the Oelwein city limits. His body was met at the C.G.W. Depot at 1:15 in the morning by the Ross Reid Post of the American Legion’s members in uniform. His body was then escorted through town to his parent’s home on 124 Third Ave. E. to lay in state until the funeral.
Three days later on July 22, a funeral for Reid was held at Rock Island Park, and “was attended by a vast concourse of friends who assembled to do honor to the young man who was well known in the city.”
Excerpts from the Oelwein Daily Register (July 23, 1923) read, “again his body, in a flag draped casket, was taken by a horse drawn caisson to Woodlawn Cemetery where in the shadows of his family’s home, Pvt. Reid was finally laid to rest for eternity.”
Like Reid, William Blaisdell, Charles Barnes and Albert Hodges, after several years, were eventually brought home and buried at Woodlawn Cemetery.
According to newspaper accounts, Blaisdell landed with his command at Bordeaux, France. They left for Beney, France, to fight the Germans and arrived on Sept. 18. Shortly after arriving, the Germans began shelling their position. They were holed up in a large building. The first shell went over, the second fell short and the third struck the building, killing Corporal Blaisdell and two others. It appears that his total combat experience lasted one day. He was killed in action on Sept. 18, 1918.
Blaisdell’s body was returned to Oelwein in July 1921 and he was interred with full military honors by the Ross Reid Post of the American Legion at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Charles Barnes’ story began before America’s involvement in the first world war. President Wilson sent the American Army troops south when Pancho Villa attacked the border town of Columbus, New Mexico. Barnes, of Oelwein, served on the expedition forces to capture Villa, though their mission was unsuccessful. Barnes returned to Oelwein briefly and worked as a machinist’s helper for the C.G.W. Railroad. When the U.S. declared war on Germany in 1917, Barnes once again donned the uniform of his country and was assigned to the western front in France. This time he gave the ultimate sacrifice and was killed in action on Sept. 22, 1918. Barnes was brought back to his hometown and buried in Woodlawn Cemetery on March 31, 1922.
Albert Hodges, an Oran native but later of Oelwein, had a premonition that he would not return alive. According to accounts in the ODR (July 25, 1921), he told his mother, “Mother I am leaving alive, but I don’t expect to come back alive.” Hodges was wounded at St. Mihiel sector, France and died of his wounds a few days later on Sept. 21, 1918. There was a funeral with full military honors presented at the Ross Reid Post of the American Legion in Woodlawn Cemetery on July 20, 1921.
A search on the web found that U.S. military men and women who died overseas during battle or through disease or accidents that occurred during wartime often were buried overseas. Soldiers who died overseas during World War I were often buried several times – a quick burial and then a more formal burial in a local cemetery and then a final burial in an American military cemetery in Europe or a cemetery in the states. After WWI, the Graves Registration Service (GRS) sent a questionnaire to each deceased soldier’s next of kin, asking whether this person wanted to have the soldier’s remains returned to the U.S. for burial. While some individuals wanted the bodies returned, many opted to leave their loved ones in Europe. Now, more than 30,000 rest in one of eight overseas American military cemeteries.
Our local post of the American Legion began in 1919 and is named in honor of the first Oelwein service man killed in action during WWI, Pvt. Ross Reid. The local VFW Post No. 1725, established in 1938 is named after the second and third Oelwein service men to be killed in action, William Blaisdell and Charles Barnes.
Ross Reid has two great nieces in the Oelwein area, Dee Meyers and Lavonne Burke. I have no knowledge if the other Oelwein soldiers killed in WWI have relatives in this area.
There were 400 men from Oelwein who served in what was known at the time as the “Great War.” The war impacted the world to be sure, but when it’s the youth of our city that shed their blood and sacrificed their lives, the world is quickly brought to our doorstep and Oelwein was changed forever.
My thanks to the entire Oelwein Public Library staff for being so patient while helping me research the archives of the Oelwein Daily Register. I’d like to thank Woodlawn employee Chris Jelinek for helping me find the graves of these local heroes. Another thanks to former Fayette County Veterans Affairs officer John Hintz for his previous research on this subject.
Note: Article was originally published in the World War I Centennial Special Section on Nov. 10, 2018.