Good Friends,
I don’t know if you’ve heard but Pope Francis recently did something special. On December 8 the Holy Father dedicated the upcoming year to St. Joseph. He even wrote a letter addressed to the whole Church to mark the occasion. The words he wrote reminded me of a picture given to me years ago by a Sister of Mercy named Sister Kathleen Saunders. The picture depicts St. Joseph in the foreground holding the newborn Jesus while Mary lies behind him on the ground taking a much needed rest. Joseph’s action is remarkable because it shows him to be a humble and quiet cooperator in the salvation brought about by God in the birth of His son.
In his letter, Pope Francis reminds us that often we find ourselves in the role of St. Joseph. While our deeds are often unremarkable they contribute mightily to God’s saving power. Even the smallest act of charity done in the name of God brings untold goodness to those who surround us. We just never know how God is going to reach through us to touch those who are close or even far away. What a great gift to know that God uses us to bring Jesus to the ones who fill our lives.
This year I encourage you to think of yourself as Joseph. Be most aware that you bring Christ to others by the simple acts you perform each day; take gentle care of the baby Jesus entrusted to you; and always hold him close that others might see and know his love. May you have a blessed Christmas season and may Christ fill your heart with his peace.