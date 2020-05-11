Yeoman Cowlishaw

Yeoman "Y.M." Cowlishaw, 100, of Waterloo, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
He was born February 25, 1920, in Cedar Falls, son of Joseph and Emma Ward Cowlishaw. Yeoman graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1937. He married Erma Holdiman February 6, 1940 in Fairbank.
Yeoman was engaged in farming for nine years and was associated with Hudson Bank for seven years. He was secretary-manager of Black Hawk Mutual Insurance Co. for 28 years and owned Cowlishaw Insurance Co which later became Cowlishaw-Jones Agency.
He was elected to the Board of Directors Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Co. and served 16 years. He was the Hudson city clerk for 10 years. He was also a member of the Hudson Board of Education and the Hudson Chamber of Commerce. He was a founding member of Waterloo Goodwill Industries and a member of Waterloo Elks Lodge #290. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Waterloo.
Yeoman and Erma enjoyed many years of traveling all over the world. As well as trout fishing in the United States and their annual hiking trips to Rocky Mountain National Park at Estes Park. They also enjoyed dancing together and had a love for birds and animals.
Yeoman is survived by his wife of Waterloo; daughter, Ardis (John) Reiss of Van Horne; two grandchildren, Jeffrey (Anne) Reiss of Christmas‚ FL, and Kathryn (Larry) Schoenfelder of Cedar Rapids; and five great-grandchildren, Aaron (Melissa) Lockwood, Connor Lockwood, Haley Lockwood, Amanda Ewoldt, and Katelyn (Will) Spencer.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Fearl and Glenn Cowlishaw; and two sisters, Ella Bartley, and Gladys Stringer.
Private Family Memorial Services to take place at Locke Funeral Home with inurnment to take place at later date. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the First Baptist Church of Waterloo, Cedar Valley Hospice, or the family.
Condolences may be left at LockeFuneralHome.com. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.