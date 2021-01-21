As high school students begin to search for a perfect dress for a hopeful prom season, Center Point-Urbana seniors Claire Neighbor and Dylanne Schrock are on a mission to help as ambassadors of Dream Dress.
Dream Dress is a locally-owned dress shop which advertises brand homecoming and prom dresses in many sizes so people are able to afford their “dream dress.” Neighbor’s older sisters were involved when they were in high school, so she applied to become an ambassador as well. Through social media, she spreads information about the shop and available dresses.
“I love helping girls pick out dresses and see their reactions when they walk out with the perfect dress on,” Neighbor said. “It’s also been a little different this year than the years past because of COVID. Many schools don’t know if they will even have a prom. i want to help make one part of getting ready for prom easier, affordable and more fun for people."
Schrock has been going to Dream Dress since her freshman year of high school and serves as an ambassador alongside her friend, Neighbor. The two hosted a private party at the store for their classmates to try on dresses before the store’s official opening. She enjoyed helping two of her friends find their dresses after several hours searching and trying on different options.
“Some girls find dresses right away and others spend hours in the store,” Schrock said. “Whatever it takes, we will help. They will write down what dress you buy, your name, and what school you are from so nobody from your school can buy the same dress from them. I love that they do this because nobody wants to match at prom.”
"I think it’s just a really fun time to get together with you friends and shop for dresses," Neighbor added. "It was a real fun experience to feel like a princess for a night. Doing it with friends was my favorite part."
Both girls will be working at the store over the next couple of months and are excited to help others pick out their dream dresses. They’ll join students from other area schools in representing Dream Dress and have made friends through this unique connection to make it more than just having a job or putting on a dress.
“My favorite part is creating friendships with the other ambassadors,” Schrock said. “I never thought I would have this many friends from other schools. I have even met people from schools I did not know existed. I have gotten so close to some of the girls, and may even room with one of them at Mount Mercy next year.”
Both ambassadors hope to continue helping classmates and friends find their “Dream Dress” this winter and have their fingers crossed proms across eastern Iowa can be held in some fashion this April.