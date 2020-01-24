Your next chocolate craving may only be a mug away

My Grandma Ash, like most grandmas I knew back in the day, liked to keep a little something sweet on hand like homemade sugar cookies or cake, “just in case.” It was like a sugar-coated life preserver for those defining moments, a good (or bad) report card, a skinned knee, a disagreement with a sibling. She would be ready with a treat, offering it with the expression, “It’s good for what ails you.”
When my kids were growing up, I, too, kept treats on hand for after school or “just in case.” Now that the house is empty, it is not a good idea for me to keep up that practice. My self-control sweet-o-meter seems to be broken! Here is my sales pitch for a single-serving treat that tastes great and is quick to make.
OK, so it’s 8 p.m. and a favorite tv show is about to start. You had supper a while ago, but now have a craving for something sweet. There’s no time to make a whole cake and that’s not a good idea anyway, knowing how your nighttime cravings can turn into a chocolate binge fest. That’s when it’s great to have some magic mix for a 3-2-1 mug cake on hand. You can mix up a mug cake in the time it takes for a couple of commercials to air.
The perfect chocolate craving fix is the magic mix for 3-2-1 Molten Lava Mug Cake. It is one box of angel food cake mix combined with one box of chocolate cake mix. Mix the two dry mixes together in a resealable plastic storage bag.
To make an individual mug cake, mix three tablespoons of the magic cake mix and two tablespoons of water in a 12 oz. mug sprayed with cooking spray, then press three chocolates into the batter. One minute in the microwave and you have cake — pure chocolate bliss. That’s all there is to it! Dove® chocolate pieces make the perfect chocolates to put in the batter, or you could put in a few chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, butterscotch chips, caramel chips or Andes® mint chocolate pieces.
The magic mix 3-2-1 mug cake can be an angel food cake mix combined with a box of any other cake mix to make the mug cake to suit your taste. Mix the two cake mixes together in a resealable plastic storage bag and keep it handy for your next sweet tooth fix.