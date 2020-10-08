Creamy Zuppa Toscana is full of crumbled sausage, crispy bacon and tender potatoes in a creamy broth. A low carb option would be to substitute the potatoes for a chopped head of cauliflower.
Servings: 6 - 8 serves
Ingredients:
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 1 pound mild Italian Sausage casings removed
• 4 oz diced bacon
• 1 large onion chopped
• 6 cloves garlic minced
• 1/2 cup dry white wine optional
• 1 1/2 quarts low-sodium chicken broth
• 5 Russet potatoes scrubbed, rinsed, quartered and sliced into 1/4-inch slices
• 1 cube beef bouillon crushed
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon cracked black pepper
• 1 teaspoon ground fennel
• 1 teaspoon red chili flakes optional — adjust to your taste
• 1 1/2 cups half and half or heavy/thickened cream
• 3 cups chopped kale hard stems removed (sub with baby spinach leaves)
• Fresh shredded Parmesan cheese for serving
• 1 tablespoon cornstarch (optional -- for a thicker soup) SEE NOTES
Instructions:
1. Fry the sausage in a heavy-based pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat while breaking up the meat with the end of a wooden spoon. When browned, and cooked through (about 10 minutes), drain most of the oil, leaving about 1 teaspoon of drippings in the pot. Transfer sausage meat to a plate.
2. Cook the bacon in the same pot/Dutch oven over medium heat until crispy (about 10 minutes). Drain, leaving about 2 teaspoons of drippings in the pot. Transfer cooked bacon to the plate with the sausage meat.
3. Sauté onions in the pot and cook until soft and translucent (about 5 minutes). Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute, until fragrant.
4. OPTIONAL: Add the wine and let reduce to half (about 2 minutes).
5. Increase heat to high, pour in the chicken broth and bring to a boil. Season broth with crushed bouillon, salt, pepper, fennel and chili flakes. Add the potatoes and boil until fork tender (about 10 minutes).
6. Reduce heat to medium. Stir in the heavy cream, cooked sausage, bacon and kale. Let simmer for 2 minutes, until kale leaves have softened.