VINTON -- If you were here, if you were a part of it, you haven't forgotten it, and you likely never will.
By this date in 2008, we had already settled into the aftermath of the longest and very likely most bizarre week in the history of this community. By June 16, 2008, we were a community transformed; a community changed forever, but most importantly a community changed for the better.
Sometime on the day of June 11, 2008, the Cedar River in Vinton reached an unheard of, unimaginable level of 24 feet, seven inches. Much of the lower part of the community was underwater. We had no electricity, and we were practically cut off from the world.
But we never gave up. We fought and scrapped. We sandbagged for hours on end. We did whatever we could, not just for ourselves, but for our families, our friends and even for total strangers. We did it for Vinton and it was that spirit that has carried us through much of the last 15 years.
A Weird Year
It's a bizarre statistic to think about, but it was totally accurate.
Sometime during the winter of the 2007-08 school year, Superintendent of Schools Randy Braden told me something I probably knew, but hadn't really thought about:
"Did you realize that since the week before Thanksgiving, we have not had a full, five-day week of school?"
That comment, of course, made me think (which as we all know is dangerous). Then running it back through my head, I realized what he meant.
The 2007-08 school year was a record-breaker in the number of snow days we had. Both through cold and snowfall totals, that was a devastating winter here and even more so north of us, all the way into Minnesota.
That was also the year that the school calendar called for a week-long Spring Break, that was NOT to be affected by snow days. There was a call to suspend that rule, but so many school staff members had made plans for vacations over that time, and so many families were planning on being gone that week, it was decided to keep Spring Break, but extend the school year until June 6.
Two days later
For all intents and purposes, it started on June 8. The melting snow to the north, coupled with with a stunning "train" of thunderstorms that seemed to settle over Charles City at the headwaters of the Cedar, sent the river over its banks there. The first domino had fallen.
The rising water went south. Cedar Falls set a new record. Waterloo was devastated and a railroad bridge was wiped out. Down river in Vinton, we could see it coming. On Tuesday, June 10th, the first call went out for sandbagging crews, mostly trying to protect the fire station and Sheriff's office. Hundreds showed up. Vinton native Pat Baird, the CEO of Aagon, gave his entire staff a day off of work if they would come to his hometown to help sandbag. I spent 45 minutes filling bags next to my old high school baseball teammate.
It was then that 2nd Street was starting fill up. At one point I called Angie to tell her not to to try to come home from her job at the Gazette by way of Urbana.
"Why?" she asked.
"Because they're about to close the bridge."
There was a long pause.
"Seriously?"
"Yeah...it's that bad."
The next day Angie had left for Cedar Rapids and Sage was at Happy Time. i was in our kitchen, when suddenly the power went out. What we didn't know at that time was that the water had hit the city power plant, and one of the main generators had been sucked out of the plant, nearly with three members of the city's electrical staff.
Thankfully I had an amazingly kind neighbor in Doug Cook that let us hook up to his generator. Angie ended up trapped in Cedar Rapids, while Sage and I soldiered on, watching what TV we could and listening to the radio.
On Thursday, Sage was at his grandparents while I was sandbagging. During a break, Jason Yessek, Jay Appleby, and then-Vinton Police Chief Jeff Tilson and I were standing along 1st Avenue, about halfway up the block by the Courthouse. We were watching boats evacuating people along 2nd and 3rd Streets, end loaders carrying sandbags and chatting about everything that had happened. There was a black pick-up near us, as and was chatted, the water kept creeping up street toward it. Once the water reached the front tires of the pick-up, Chief Tilson got on his radio to call in the license plates. He got a name back.
"I know him," Jay said. "I'll go get him."
Jay headed back across the courthouse lawn toward the line of sandbaggers. Moments later, a guy came on a dead run, toward his pick-up and he proceeded to move to it to higher ground.
The Aftermath
First, the lights came back on. Portable generators were brought in and by Friday the 12th, power was restored to the entire city, but it would be quite a while before the power plant itself would be up and running.
The waters finally receded, and within a few days, you could venture out to see the damage. Highway 150 was severely damaged as the road bed from the bridge as far north as the Isaak Walton League driveway was partially, or totally washed out. An entire 15-yard section of the road was gone. It would be October before anyone could cross the bridge.
The 2008 flood took so much from our community with the damage to homes and businesses and disrupted lives. But there were no injuries or fatalities, what needed to be replaced was, and we got Celebration Park out of the deal.
And we got something else as well. We got a renewal of our community pride and spirit. We had all fought together