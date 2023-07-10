GARRISON — Not even rain on the parade was going to spoil the fun.
The City of Garrison celebrated 150 years over the weekend as part of the community’s annual Fun Days celebration.
A 5K run and parade highlighted Friday’s events, while Saturday included softball, a car show, and concluded with a dance downtown.
Garrison was first incorporated as a town in 1873, and while it has gone through some tough times over the years, it has seen an untick in both population and interest in the last few years.