INDEPENDENCE – After taking a COVID break in 2021 the Buchanan County Master Gardeners are back with their gardening symposium on Saturday, Feb. 26. The symposium will again take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 116 6th Ave. NW. The day consists of several speakers, breakout sessions, an assortment of vendors selling garden related items, door prizes, and a silent auction.
Cost to attend the event is $30 if registered by February 14, and $35 thereafter. Registration includes light breakfast items and a hot lunch. The event will be limited to 120 participants. The event is open to the public. You need not be a Master Gardener.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
Morning Programs
9 a.m. Prairie Grasses and Native Plants with Sondra Cabell, Conservationist at Fontana Nature Center.
10 a.m. Backyard Wildlife/ Plants to Put in or not with Blake Gamm, Deputy Director at Fayette County Conservation.
Breakout Programs / Lunch
(Pick one)
11 a.m. Vegetable Container Gardening with Cindy Haynes, Associate Professor, Consumer Horticulture Extension Specialist.
12 p.m. Growing & Cooking with Herbs with Kathy Hoeger, Buchanan County Master Gardener.
Afternoon Programs
1 p.m. Managing Flowers & Ground Cover on Berms/Slopes with Blake Gamm, Deputy Director at Fayette County Conservation.
2 p.m. Tree Planting & Health with Alex Hoffman, DNR Forester for Buchanan County.
3 p.m. Closing remarks and Silent Auction ends (Must be present to win).
Due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, the following changes have been made:
• The breakout sessions will occur in conjunction with lunch.
• Special precautions with serving food will be taken.
• Walk-ins will not be accommodated this year.
• All programming will allow for social distancing in the sanctuary.
• Masks must be worn.
Master Gardeners come from a variety of backgrounds. They are passionate about serving their communities and sharing gardening best practices. The funds raised from the Gardening Symposium allow the Buchanan County Master Gardeners to provide horticulture- and garden-related programs, projects, and outreach to the communities in and around Buchanan County. The Buchanan County Master Gardeners annually volunteer over 1500 hours per year in a variety of projects and community education opportunities.
• Lee Mansion Victorian Gardens
• Hazleton City Park & Veteran’s Park
• Agnes Mathilda Garden at Cedar Rock State Park
• Produce donation to the food pantry
• Prairie Pioneer Schoolhouse
• Jakway Gardens
• Hospice Garden
• Rowley Parks
These are just a snapshot of all the work and projects the Master Gardeners maintain throughout the seasons. In addition to all their volunteer work the Buchanan County Master Gardeners obtained over 380 continuing education hours, keeping their high standard of knowledge up to date.
Registration forms can be found on the Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach website (www.extension.iastate.edu/buchanan), or register by sending a check to Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach, 2600 Swan Lake Boulevard, Suite A, Independence, IA 50644.
Call 319-334-7161 or email xbuchanan@iastate.edu for more information.