On a recent boat trip through Honey Island Swamp, just outside of New Orleans, I noticed the driver of the gator boat I was on using a suicide knob to whip the boat into tight gator holes. I asked the driver about using the knob, and he said that it simplified steering a great deal and allowed him to steer the boat one-handed while feeding gators with the other hand.
Today, suicide knobs are still common on the steering wheels of 18-wheelers, farm tractors, and gator boats, but there was a time when every wanna-be James Dean hooked a suicide knob to his ride and his free arm around his woman.
During the 1950s, the fads for most young men who drove a car included leather jackets, Brylcreemed-hair, and a suicide knob on the steering wheel. Suicide knobs, originally developed for big trucks, were knobs that attached to the steering wheels of automobiles in the days before power steering. Easy to grip, suicide knobs swiveled, making it easier for the driver to drive the car one handed, and, even more important, suicide knobs made the driver look “cool.”
A lot of folklore rose up over suicide knobs. Most Baby Boomers grew up thinking that the use of a suicide knob on a car’s steering wheel was illegal. This was a car myth that grew out of the ‘50s along with motorcycle gangs, cigarettes rolled in T-shirts, and fuzzy dice hanging from the rear view mirror. Calling suicide knobs “illegal” is just another form of an urban legend that probably started over the name “suicide.” The word “suicide” has a dangerous and sinful connotation, leading uninformed people to assume that anything called “suicide knobs” just had to be illegal.
Several posts on the Internet show the results of thorough searches of state laws. After reading and discerning laws applicable to suicide knobs, it was discovered that only New York has a law on its books regarding suicide knobs. There, a doctor's prescription for a suicide knob must be submitted to the NYSDMV, which, in turn, shows that the knob is "required" on the user's driver’s license. No other state bans the use of suicide knobs on steering wheels. Some state laws actually require the use of a steering aid for handicapped drivers since such knobs make it easier for a handicapped person to turn corners. Michigan has a state law against anything that might catch the driver’s clothing, thereby impeding his driving. So a suicide knob might be considered an impediment in Michigan if a shirt or sweater became entangled up on the suicide knob, causing a wreck. I’ve also read that OSHA has a law restricting the use of suicide knobs on construction vehicles that haul and handle materials.
Suicide knobs are also referred to as Brodie knobs (sometimes Brody), granny knobs, steering wheel spinners, and necker knobs.) Virile young men of the 1950s liked the last name best since necker knobs allowed the driver to effectively drive his car with his left hand while dangling his right arm and hand over the shoulder of his date—hubba-hubba!
The term “Brodie knob” is a tribute to Steve Brodie (1861-1901), who claimed to have jumped off the Brooklyn Bridge (New York City) and survived on July 23, 1886. The publicity resulting from this claim, few survive the jump, propelled Brodie to minor celebrity status and the term “Brodie Knob” referred to a driver taking a chance on losing control of his vehicle by using a suicide knob on his steering wheel.
Not all the fears about suicide knobs were unfounded. The biggest disadvantage of using a Brodie or suicide knob on a steering wheel was that after letting go of the steering wheel, after going around a corner, the steering wheel spins rapidly, allowing the suicide knob to whack the driver’s forearm or elbow or get hung up in a driver’s clothing or jewelry, making it difficult to control the car when coming out of a curve.
While nearly all makes of cars had, at one time or another, a suicide knob, the primary use of suicide knobs was on Hot Rods. The knob was used to quickly spin the steering wheel either direction while accelerating very quickly, causing the tires to spin rapidly and whipping the car 180° or ½ of a doughnut. And, as already noted, the other important use of necker knobs was a driver’s handy availability to his date.
Today, collectors look for authentic, 1950s suicide knobs. Pep Boys, Sears, and other automotive stores, during the knob’s heyday in the late 1950s and early 1960s, sold a large variety of suicide knobs. Candy Apple red and varying shades of yellow were popular colors for suicide knobs then, and automotive stores offered everything from product logos to sultry nudes while automobile dealerships gave suicide knobs away as promotional items. A large majority of suicide knobs were made from sculpted blocks of Bakelite, often inlaid with racing-stripe-like bands of metal.
Today, dealers are often found at antique car shows, carrying a wide range of suicide knobs. These knobs attract the attention of collectors, other dealers, and lookers. Some of the companies that manufactured these knobs include Casco, Fulton, Morton, and Santay. And, as far as I can tell, suicide knobs were an American invention manufactured by American companies.
Suicide knobs fall into the category of collectibles where prices are determined by how much a buyer is willing to pay. It is possible to buy vintage suicide knobs for under $10, but many of them sell in the hundreds of dollars. And nearly all suicide knobs offered on eBay have the word “rare” in their descriptions.
Reproduction suicide knobs and new-designed suicide knobs are offered by several companies today. Truck drivers and farm/garden equipment still use Brodie knobs to help steer, so many truck stops offer new suicide knobs for sale. Collectors need to be aware of what knobs were offered in the 1950s, especially which product knobs were offered since product knobs are some of the easiest ones to replicate today.
The advent of power steering proved the demise of suicide knobs since they were no longer needed to drive a car one-handed. Suicide knobs are still used by some over-the-road drivers, allowing them to simultaneously steer and operate the radio or shift gears. Some farmers still use them on tractors and other pieces of farm equipment, and even riding lawnmowers and forklifts are sometimes equipped with suicide knobs.
For the most part, the era of suicide knobs ended over 60 years ago, but they still help collectors relive the nostalgic times of the 1950s. Hubba-Hubba!