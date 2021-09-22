The 2021 Homecoming Week for Vinton-Shellsburg High School is from September 26th through October 2nd. The activities schedule for the week will be as follows:
Sunday, September 26th: 4:30 PM — Senior Whitewash Event in High School parking lot
Monday, September 27th: 2:50 PM — Announcement of Top 10 Candidates for Homecoming Court;
students and staff in auditorium
3:05 PM — Sr. Advisor Groups will paint business windows
7:30 PM — Powder Puff Volleyball in the Garrison Fieldhouse at VSHS
Wednesday, September 29th: 1:20 PM — Announcement of the Top 5 Candidates for the Homecoming Court; students and staff in auditorium
Thursday, September 30th: 6:00 PM — Homecoming Parade starts at 4th Street & B Ave.
6:45 PM — Pep Rally at Karr Athletic Complex
7:00 PM — Homecoming Coronation Ceremony at Karr Athletic Complex
7:30 PM — Powder Puff football at Karr Athletic Complex
Friday, Oct 1st: 5:00 PM — Fr.-So. football game against Benton Community at Karr Athletic Complex
7:30 PM — Homecoming Football Game against Benton Community at
Karr Athletic Complex
9:30 — 11:30 PM — “End Game Celebration” at VSHS Commons & Gym for all
VSHS Students
Saturday, Oct. 2nd: 7- 11 AM GoVS Homecoming Breakfast in VSHS Commons; $6.00 per person
If any businesses or community members would like to be a part of the homecoming parade, please contact Ms. Hamilton, Student Senate sponsor, (Email: Sandy.Hamilton@vscsd.org; phone number 319-436-5708) by Monday, September 27th.
Any business wanting their windows decorated and has not already notified Ms. Hamilton, please contact her by noon on Friday, September 24th.