2021 IAN/ICEC Award for
Excellence
The Iowa Association of Naturalists (IAN) and the Iowa Conservation Education Coalition (ICEC) are proud to award Buchanan County Conservation Board (BCCB) with a 2021 IAN/ICEC Award for Excellence in Environmental Education (EE). The award is for Outstanding EE Program with two or less naturalists. The IAN/ICEC Awards for Excellence in EE are awarded annually to recognize incredible contributions to the advancement of environmental literacy in Iowa.
Buchanan County Naturalists Sondra Cabell and Michael Maas provide the bulk of EE programming through school field trips and visits, public programs and events and day camp offerings. However, from director to summer intern, all staff for BCCB serve to educate the public as they interact with them in person and through interpretive panels and exhibits.