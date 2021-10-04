The 2021 Hall of Fame Induction was added to this year’s Homecoming game at halftime. The following was taken from presentations for each inductee:
Our first inductee is Denny Rommann, a 1976 graduate. Denny earned 7 varsity letters in Golf, Football and Basketball. In Golf, he was a 3-time WaMaC
All-Conference performer. Following High School, Denny was as a member of the UNI Golf Team and earned 4 letters at the University of Northern Iowa. He was an All-Conference golfer and was named Honorable Mention All American. Also, Denny was a 3-time NCAA D2 Golf finalist.
Denny and his wife Betty are now retired and living in Arizona.
Their son Trent is a golf professional in Wichita, Kansas and their son Ryan owns 3 restaurants near Olympia, Washington.
Denny is being escorted by his sister Denise Shannon. Denny’s award was presented by Mike Barron – Hall of Fame Committee Member.
Our next inductee is Gene Ries, a 1991 graduate. Gene earned 6 varsity letters in Football, Baseball, and Basketball. In Football, he was a 2-time All-Conference performer and was a 1st Team All-Conference Linebacker his Sr. year. He was selected 1st Team All-State by the Des Moines Register. He received a Football Scholarship to play at Football at Waldorf Jr. College. Gene capped off his great career by being named the recipient of Viking of the Year award.
Gene is currently residing in Toddville, IA. He and his wife Kate have 3 children, Madison, Garrett and Grace. Gene and Kate own Lifetime Fence Company.
This company has done fence installs at Kinnick Stadium, the field of dreams stadium and several fences for Vinton Shellsburg Community School District.
Gene’s award was presented by Dave Wessling, Hall of Fame Committee Member.
Next, we have Logan Williams, a 2011 graduate. Logan earned 9 Varsity letters in Basketball, Football and Track. In Basketball Logan was named to the Des Moines Register All-State 3rd Team, the Iowa Boys Coaches Association All-Substate Team, and he was a 2-time 1st Team All-Conference selection.
In Football, he was a 2-time 1st Team All District performer and named to the Academic All District team and was selected as the team’s MVP.
In Track, Logan was a 3-time State qualifier and participated on 6 relay teams and was a Drake Relays Participant. Logan was named the Viking of the Year by his coaches.
Logan is currently living in Georgia and working as a member of John Deere’s utility tractor factory engineering shared service team.
Logan’s award was presented by Jim Struve, V-S Activities Director.
Next, we have Dylan Rickels, a 2007 graduate. Dylan earned 8 varsity letters in Basketball, Track and Football. In Track, he was a 4-time state qualifier, placing 4th in the High Jump his Sr. year and was voted Mr. Dependable 3 consecutive years.
In football, Dylan was 2-time 1st Team All District performer and received IHSAA Honorable Mention All-District Football Honors. He was awarded MVP and Offensive MVP his Sr. year. Following High School, Dylan went on to play football at NIACC for 2 years. In Basketball, Dylan was awarded Most Improved Player both years. Dylan was named the Viking of the Year by his coaches.
Dylan and his wife Amber now reside in Cedar Rapids. Dylan owns and operates a distribution company, and his wife runs her own business as a massage therapist.
Dylan’s award was presented by Aric Chvala, Head Boys Track Coach.
Our next inductee is Addy (Rickels) Schoening, a 2009 graduate. Addy received 8 Varsity letters in Volleyball, Track and Voyagers. Addy was 4-time Letter winner in Track. She was a 3-time qualifier for the Drake Relays and was a 3-time State Qualifier, placing 8th in the High Jump. Following High School, she was a 3-time track letter winner at Luther College and was a 2 time Iowa Athletic Conference Performer. Also, she holds 5 top 10 records for the Luther Track Team. In Volleyball, she was awarded 1st team WaMaC All-Conference and SE Iowa All District team. Addy was named the Vikette of the Year and was the recipient of the Bernie Saggau and the Tom McLaughlin Awards.
Addy and her husband Tyler are now living in Lakeville, Minnesota and she is starting her 3rd year as a hospital pharmacist with Allina Health.
Addy’s award was presented by Heather Kalous, V-S Head Girls Track Coach.
Next, we have Kelyn Rickels, a 2013 graduate. Kelyn received 10 Varsity letters in Football, Basketball, and Track. In Football, Kelyn received 1st Team All-District and 2nd Team All District Honors. He was named the Most Valuable Player, Most Valuable Back, Player of the Year, and Offensive Player of the Year by his coaches.
In Basketball, Kelyn was named 1st Team All WaMaC Conference and was a member of the 2013 State Qualifying Basketball Team.
In Track, Kelyn was a 3-time State Qualifier in the High Jump- — placing 8th in 2011 and placing 6th in 2012. He was named Mr. Dependable two years in a row and Kelyn on the school Track Record Holding 4x800M relay.
Kelyn is currently living in Boone, Iowa and working full time for UPS.
Kelyn’s award was presented by Joe Johnson, V-S Head Boys Basketball Coach
Lastly, we would like to induct the 2012-2013 Boys Basketball Team. The team had a remarkable 21-0 Undefeated Regular season. They were 18-0 in the WaMaC Conference and were crowned WaMaC OVERALL and WaMaC WEST Conference Champions. They were the District Champions and Qualified for the State Tournament finishing with a 24-1 overall record. They led the WaMaC in every statistical category and they were #1 in Class 3A in Scoring Average, 3-Point Shooting Percentage, and Scoring Margin. This team had (2) — All State selections, (3) All District selections and (4) 1st Team All-Conference selections, which was the 1st time in school history this has ever occurred. In Class 3A, Max Kearns was #1 in assists, Max Griffith was #1 in 3-point Shots Made and #1 3-point shooting percentage, and Grant Sagan was #3 in scoring. Head Coach Joe Johnson was named the Class 3A Coach of the Year.
Head Coach — Joe Johnson, Asst. Coach — Kevin Patterson, Asst. Coach — Jim Womochil, Asst. Coach — AJ Wygle, Asst. Coach — Brody Beatty. Members of the Team: Max Kearns, Kelyn Rickels, Chris Merchant, Tayler Dinderman, Max Griffith, Grant Sagan, Dylan Rippel, Wyatt Lyons, Chase Overton, Wyatt Meyer, Griffin Williams, Tanner Spies, Nolan Sagan, Ben Hyland, Luke Moen, Logan Davis, Chandler Noe, Andrew Freeman
2013 Boys Basketball Team award was presented by Jim Struve, V-S Activities Director.