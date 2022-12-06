The Waverly Chamber of Commerce and Waverly merchants will host Christmas Greetings on Main Thursday, December 8th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. The event will begin at 6:00 pm with an Opening Ceremony at Santa’s House located in Kohlmann Park. The German tradition of ringing church bells will be used to signal the start of Christmas Greetings on Main at 6:00 pm. Following the bell ringing over 40 storefronts located on Bremer Avenue between Fourth Street East and Fourth Street West will come alive with holiday scenes for all to see. This year’s theme for the event is Miracle on Main and the Headline Sponsor for the event is First Bank.
Be sure to see Santa who will be listening to children’s requests at his home in Kohlmann Park. Warm up with a cup of hot cocoa donated by Nestlé USA at any of the “Hot Spots” located throughout downtown. Witness the Live Nativity by Waverly Life Church. Also, don’t miss Ron Dillavou with Chain Reaction Carvings who will be carving amazing ice sculptures again this year in Kohlamnn Park. Everyone is encouraged to join in the holiday spirit and take part in an event that has become a tradition for the Waverly community. For more information, contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce Office at (319) 352-4526.