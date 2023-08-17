DES MOINES — The Deep-Fried Bacon Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese, a new food from What’s Your Cheez, takes top honors in the 2023 People’s Choice Best New Food Contest. The Grinder Ball from The Bacon Box and Iowa Twinkie from Whatcha Smokin’ BBQ & Brew were also in the competition.
The Rib Shack’s signature Bacon Brisket Mac and Cheese is slathered between layers of American cheese and two slices of What’s Your Cheez Bacon Cheddar Bread. It is then deep-fried until golden brown and served with a signature raspberry chipotle BBQ sauce. The Deep-Fried Bacon Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese can be found a What’s Your Cheez, southwest of the Anne and Bill Riley Stage.
The two other foods vying for the 2023 title will also remain available throughout the Fair at their respective locations.
Grinder Ball: Located at The Bacon Box, the Grinder Ball is a blend of bacon balls stuffed with mozzarella cheese, wrapped in bacon, rotisserie smoked and dipped in warm marinara sauce. The Grinder Ball is The Bacon Box’s new signature gluten-free take on the traditional State Fair Grinder.
Iowa Twinkie: Located at Whatcha Smokin’ BBQ & Brew, the Iowa Twinkie is “a Texas staple with an Iowa twist.” A smoked bacon-wrapped jalapeno stuffed with pulled pork, sweet corn, cream cheese and ranch seasoning. It is then glazed with Whatcha Smokin’ BBQ & Brew house-made Sweet + Sticky BBQ sauce and drizzled with house-made ranch dressing.
There were 8,254 total votes for the People’s Choice Best New Food. The Deep-Fried Bacon Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese received 47.2% of the votes.
Try more than 60 new foods at the Fair this year! For more information, visit http://www.iowastatefair.org/food/whats-new/. Or, pick up a new food brochure at the blue information buildings on the Fairgrounds.