This year the Senior Interclub Golf Tournament will take place at Buffalo Creek in Winthrop and River Ridge in Independence on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 8 and 9.
A total of 72 golfers from six area clubs will be competing for the travelling championship trophy.
Tournament Green fees are $25 with golf car for 18 holes. If anyone wants to bring their own golf car, be sure to notify your team captain. This will eliminate any confusion during sign-in time preceding the tournament. Green fees will still be $25 because of a trail fee.
Age groups are lowered this year:
- Senior Group ages 57-69
- Super Senior Group ages 70+
There will be a shotgun start for both days beginning at 9 a.m.
- Seniors, 57-69, will use white tees
- Super Seniors 70+, will use red tees
- Ages 80+ will tee up at start of fairway
Both clubs are offering practice rounds for seniors playing in the interclub at $25 for 18 holes with golf car included. You must call ahead to make sure there are no other events being played.
Club Managers/Team Captains are responsible for getting green fees payment to the hosting clubs for both days.
Team Captains must have lineups submitted to Thomas Ciesielski, Senior Interclub Tournament Chairman, at tomski@indytel.com no later than Monday, July 31. Pairings will be completed when all six team captains submit their team’s with estimated handicaps.
If you can’t find enough 57-69 age group golfers, you can use a 70+ golfer in the younger age group, but he must use the 57-69 age group tees.
Tournament playing sites:
2023: River Ridge (Independence) and Buffalo Creek, Winthrop
2024: Hickory Grove (Oelwein) and Jesup
2025: River Ridge (Independence) and Three Elms (Independence)
Contact People/Team Captains:
Independence (River Ridge) - Chris Black (319-440-3200) or Bob Hanna (563-277-2320)
Independence (Three Elms) - Susan Gruber (319-334-4235) or Loren Pink (319-327-2708)
Jesup Fritz Kies (319-493-1848) or Jerry Pint (319-404-4169)
Manchester (Pin Oak Links) – Josh,(563-927-4653) or John Zietlow (563-920-5859)
Oelwein (Hickory Grove) – Jennifer Black (319-334-0230) or Steve Sanders (319-283-2674)
Winthrop (Buffalo Creek) — Mike Stafford (319-415-7015)