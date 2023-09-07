The 2023 Homecoming Week for Vinton-Shellsburg High School is from September 17th through September 22nd. The community is invited to help us celebrate at the following high school events: Sunday, September 17th: 6:30 PM — Jr./Sr. Powder Puff Volleyball Match in Garrison Fieldhouse at VSHS Monday, September 18th: Announcement of Top 10 Candidates for Homecoming Court posted on school’s FB page 6:00 PM — JV Football Game at Karr Athletic Complex Tuesday, September 19th: 4:45 PM — Varsity Cross Country Invitational at VSHS Wednesday, September 20th: Announcement of the Top 5 Candidates for Homecoming Court posted on school’s FB page Thursday, September 21st: 6:00 PM — Homecoming Parade in Vinton starts at 4th Street & B Ave.; East on 4th St. to 2nd Ave.; South on 2nd Ave. to 21st St.; West on 21st St to Karr Athletic Complex 6:45 PM — Pep Rally at Karr Athletic Complex 7:00 PM — Homecoming Coronation Ceremony at Karr Athletic Complex 7:30 PM — Jr./Sr. Powder Puff Football at Karr Athletic Complex Friday, September 22nd: SPIRIT DAY (School and Community dress in Black & Gold) 5:00 PM — Fr.-So. football game against Iowa Falls-Alden at Karr Athletic Complex 6:30 PM – Introduction of Homecoming Court to VS fans in grandstand 7:30 PM — Homecoming Varsity Football Game against Iowa Falls-Alden at Karr Athletic Complex Half-time of Varsity Game- Marching Band performance of “Don’t Stop Me Now” show Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Any public group, business or individuals who wish to be a part of the parade on Thursday, please call 436-5708 by Monday, Sept. 18th and leave a message containing your name, contact phone number and type of entry.
The 2023 Homecoming Week for Vinton-Shellsburg High School is from September 17th through September 22nd.
The community is invited to help us celebrate at the following high school events:
Sunday, September 17th: 6:30 PM — Jr./Sr. Powder Puff Volleyball Match in Garrison Fieldhouse at VSHS
Monday, September 18th: Announcement of Top 10 Candidates for Homecoming Court posted on school’s FB page
6:00 PM — JV Football Game at Karr Athletic Complex
Tuesday, September 19th: 4:45 PM — Varsity Cross Country Invitational at VSHS
Wednesday, September 20th: Announcement of the Top 5 Candidates for Homecoming Court posted on school’s FB page
Thursday, September 21st: 6:00 PM — Homecoming Parade in Vinton starts at 4th Street & B Ave.; East on 4th St. to
2nd Ave.; South on 2nd Ave. to 21st St.; West on 21st St to Karr Athletic Complex
6:45 PM — Pep Rally at Karr Athletic Complex
7:00 PM — Homecoming Coronation Ceremony at Karr Athletic Complex
7:30 PM — Jr./Sr. Powder Puff Football at Karr Athletic Complex
Friday, September 22nd: SPIRIT DAY (School and Community dress in Black & Gold)
5:00 PM — Fr.-So. football game against Iowa Falls-Alden at Karr Athletic Complex
6:30 PM – Introduction of Homecoming Court to VS fans in grandstand
7:30 PM — Homecoming Varsity Football Game against Iowa Falls-Alden at
Karr Athletic Complex
Half-time of Varsity Game- Marching Band performance of “Don’t Stop Me Now” show
Athletic Hall of Fame Induction
“Any business which wishes to have the Seniors. decorate (on Sept. 18th) and clean (Sept. 25th) their windows, to please call 436-5708 by Wed., Sept. 13th and leave a message. Any organization, business or individuals who wish to be in the Homecoming Parade on Thursday, Sept. 21st, please call 436-5708 by Monday, Sept. 18th and leave a message containing your name, contact phone number and type of entry. Parade entries will line up starting at 5:30 PM on Sept. 21st at the corner of B Ave. & 5th St.”