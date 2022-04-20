Bremer County Assessor, Aaron Betts, is announcing the preliminary work for the 2024 reappraisal, approved by the Bremer County Conference Board in February 2019, which includes door-to-door inspections of all commercial, industrial, and residential property in Bremer County, will begin approximately April 25th, 2022. Representatives of Vanguard Appraisals, Inc. in conjunction with the Bremer County Assessor’s Office will be conducting this project.
Each Vanguard employee has had a full background check and will have a photo ID signed by the Bremer County Assessor identifying them as such. All law enforcement agencies will be notified of Vanguard employees’ names involved in the project, auto license numbers, and will be informed of the areas where data collectors are working.
The reappraisal purpose is to equalize property assessments. Each taxpayer is then responsible for paying only their fair share of the property tax burden. Periodic inspections and reappraisals are necessary to update information and adjust for market conditions affecting property values. Some properties physically deteriorate faster than others and many have had improvements made. Also, property values in different areas of the county will differ in value due to economic factors.
Letters will be sent to property owners with further details closer to when data collectors will be in their town or area.
Preliminary data collection will begin with commercial properties and then move on to residential and industrial classes of properties. Work will start in Waverly and then move throughout the county. The project is scheduled for completion the end of 2023.
Notice of final value estimates will be mailed to each property owners after January 1, 2024. Property owners will have an opportunity to meet informally to discuss their revaluation in the spring of 2024.
The reappraisal assessed values will be effective for January 1, 2024 for taxes payable in fiscal 2025-2026.
If any property owner has questions regarding the reappraisal project, they are urged to contact the Bremer County Assessor’s Office at 319-352-0145 or email: aaronb@co.bremer.ia.us. Also visit the Bremer County website to find additional information about the Assessor’s Office and the assessment process: www.bremercounty.iowa.gov.