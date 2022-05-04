ATKINS — A couple of years ago, we were in Dyersville one Saturday afternoon and stumbled on real find; a place called the Textile Brewing Company. Located in an actual former textile mill, it was an amazing place that specialized in local beers and ciders, flatbread pizzas and MASSIVE (and delicious) pretzels. It was amazing.
Needless to say that when I recently discovered that Textile was opening a new location in the old Atkins General Store, I was well pleased. Opening Night was this past Monday (May 2), and while we couldn’t make that, we were there two nights later.
In all, the bar had 21 different Iowa beers on tap along with three Iowa ciders. Oh, there were the old Iowa standbys in cans like Busch Light, and PBR, but it was apparent from the outset that the Iowa beers were far and away the most popular.
Angie seemed to settle on the Bikini Bottom 5ive Cities Brewing in Bettendorf, although she also liked the Blue Suede Sour from the parent Textile Brewing Company in Dyersville. Being a cider guy, I chose the Blueberry from Crimson Sunset Cidery in Cascade and it was a great choice.
As for food, we picked a Honey Ham & Swiss pretzel. As I said, these are big pretzels...as in a pound. It covered a medium pizza pan and ours was loaded up with Swiss cheese, butter and ham with a honey glaze over the whole thing and a Snuggy Beer cheese dip. They also have seven different flavors of pretzels as well as eight different flatbread pizzas. We picked an all-meat flatbread for Sage for when he got home from work.
By the time we left the place was packed, and according to our hard-working server, Skyler, its been three straight nights of it.
“It was standing room only Monday (opening night),” she said. “It’s been really busy the whole time, but that’s great.”
“We’ve been busy every night,” said Preston Geerts, the TapHaus mananger. “It gets pretty crazy, but we’re excited.
“Atkins is our third location,” he added. “Along with Dyersville, we have a location in Cascade.”
The Textile TapHaus is open Monday through Thursday 3-9, Friday and Saturday, 11-11, and Sundays, 11-9.